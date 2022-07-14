Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 6,358 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,358 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DAL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 790.7% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DAL traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $29.66. 335,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,357,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.59 and a beta of 1.19. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.09 and a 52-week high of $46.27.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 1.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DAL. UBS Group upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.88.

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,704 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $319,561.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,153 shares in the company, valued at $4,693,586.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 9,024 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $398,319.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,334,627.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,172 shares of company stock valued at $2,779,779. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

