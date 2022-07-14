Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Takes Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.10% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Retirement Capital Strategies acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SGOV traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $100.04. The company had a trading volume of 757,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,905. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.04. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.01 and a twelve month high of $100.12.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.