CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Position Boosted by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CME shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Argus upgraded shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of CME Group from $258.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $255.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.20.

NASDAQ:CME traded down $3.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $199.82. 4,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,303,109. The company has a market capitalization of $71.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.79 and a 12 month high of $256.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.54.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. CME Group had a net margin of 57.98% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.22%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

