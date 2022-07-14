Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 269.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,309 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MGK. Cassaday & Co Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $544,719,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,981,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,572,000 after purchasing an additional 29,114 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,082,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,158,000 after purchasing an additional 38,455 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 831,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,894,000 after purchasing an additional 83,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 696,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MGK traded down $3.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $181.48. 4,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,392. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $174.24 and a 52 week high of $266.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $189.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.15.

