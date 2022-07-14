Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.94 Million Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,310 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AZN. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 1,578.8% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. 20.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZN stock traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,102,985. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $53.63 and a 52 week high of $71.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.87.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. AstraZeneca had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 25.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £105 ($124.88) to £115 ($136.77) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Danske assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £100 ($118.93) to £120 ($142.72) in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £102 ($121.31) to £111 ($132.02) in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8,840.50.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

