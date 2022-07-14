Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 239 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 296.9% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 317.1% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,594,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock traded down $4.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $222.03. 6,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,309,432. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.71 and a twelve month high of $279.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $236.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.72.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 48.17%.

LHX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.09.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

