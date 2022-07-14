Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 1.31% of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF worth $2,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the fourth quarter worth $302,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the period.

Shares of JSMD traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.02. 45,005 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,154. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 1-year low of $47.84 and a 1-year high of $70.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th.

