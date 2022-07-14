Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $22.03 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,868 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $22,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,290.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Thirty-one analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,279.23.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total transaction of $175,284.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 233 shares in the company, valued at $544,551.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,839 shares of company stock worth $12,873,739 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $46.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2,196.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,522. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,258.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,537.73. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,044.16 and a twelve month high of $3,042.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet shares are set to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $26.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

