Hengehold Capital Management LLC Sells 930 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 0.7% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Chevron during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,105,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $928,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CVX. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.85.

NYSE CVX traded down $5.15 on Thursday, reaching $132.84. 80,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,209,896. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $182.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.32. The stock has a market cap of $261.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.14.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 17.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

