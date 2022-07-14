McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Has $1.19 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,357 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total value of $1,893,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,887 shares in the company, valued at $34,268,167.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,619,330 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.13.

Shares of V stock traded down $5.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $198.97. 36,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,167,570. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.91 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $201.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.14. The company has a market cap of $378.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

Visa Profile (Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.