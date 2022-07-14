Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 1,453 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,310,799 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $64,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 26,666.7% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the first quarter worth $79,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. 94.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total value of $273,999.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,005.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XRAY traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,244,330. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.47 and its 200 day moving average is $46.29. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.78 and a 12-month high of $66.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.94.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $9.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 841.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.59%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on XRAY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $59.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. William Blair lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

