Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 71,390 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,855,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,390 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Synchrony Financial worth $64,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYF. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,219.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. TKG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $869,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,931,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,691,000 after acquiring an additional 231,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.29. 32,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,952,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.24. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $27.22 and a 1-year high of $52.49. The company has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.07, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.03.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.20. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 26.26%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, April 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.80 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.94%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on Synchrony Financial from $64.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.12.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

