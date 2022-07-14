Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Invests $64.74 Million in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 615,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,741,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Horizon Therapeutics Public as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 90,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,742,000 after purchasing an additional 6,971 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 8,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 16,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. 88.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $79.36. The company had a trading volume of 6,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,879,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The company has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.17. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12-month low of $78.75 and a 12-month high of $120.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.71.

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 22.87% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The firm had revenue of $885.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 158.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total transaction of $2,308,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,826 shares in the company, valued at $40,244,172.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total transaction of $65,044.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,897 shares in the company, valued at $3,320,247.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 175,844 shares of company stock worth $17,599,129. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $139.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.10.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

