Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Takes Position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 789,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,579,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 1.48% of LivaNova as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIVN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,724,000. P2 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in LivaNova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,968,000. Sachem Head Capital Management LP increased its stake in LivaNova by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 1,734,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,647,000 after buying an additional 609,500 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in LivaNova by 397.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 461,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,370,000 after buying an additional 368,955 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in LivaNova by 6,335.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 278,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,316,000 after buying an additional 273,806 shares during the period. 97.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIVN traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.73. The stock had a trading volume of 436 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,783. LivaNova PLC has a 1 year low of $56.13 and a 1 year high of $93.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.93 and its 200-day moving average is $73.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.25 and a beta of 0.92.

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.04). LivaNova had a negative net margin of 9.69% and a positive return on equity of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $240.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that LivaNova PLC will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LIVN shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of LivaNova from $104.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LivaNova presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.50.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

