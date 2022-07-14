Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Takes Position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 789,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,579,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 1.48% of LivaNova as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIVN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,724,000. P2 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in LivaNova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,968,000. Sachem Head Capital Management LP increased its stake in LivaNova by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 1,734,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,647,000 after buying an additional 609,500 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in LivaNova by 397.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 461,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,370,000 after buying an additional 368,955 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in LivaNova by 6,335.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 278,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,316,000 after buying an additional 273,806 shares during the period. 97.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ:LIVN traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.73. The stock had a trading volume of 436 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,783. LivaNova PLC has a 1 year low of $56.13 and a 1 year high of $93.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.93 and its 200-day moving average is $73.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.25 and a beta of 0.92.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LIVN shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of LivaNova from $104.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LivaNova presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.50.
About LivaNova (Get Rating)
LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.
