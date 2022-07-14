Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $65.32 Million Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 366,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,888 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.22% of Nasdaq worth $65,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 25,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total transaction of $80,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,671,301.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $224,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,440,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NDAQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Nasdaq from $188.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Nasdaq from $221.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Nasdaq from $245.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Nasdaq from $182.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.73.

NDAQ traded down $2.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $152.15. The stock had a trading volume of 4,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,817. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.89. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.31 and a 52 week high of $214.96.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $892.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.18 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 20.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.43%.

Nasdaq Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

