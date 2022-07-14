Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,178,503 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 290,282 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.34% of Regions Financial worth $70,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 4.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 42,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Regions Financial by 10.3% in the first quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its stake in Regions Financial by 3.6% in the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 73,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Regions Financial by 8.7% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 23,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its stake in Regions Financial by 28.4% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

RF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup cut Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Regions Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James raised Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.93.

Regions Financial stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.14. 46,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,524,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.28. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $18.02 and a 12 month high of $25.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.88.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. Regions Financial had a net margin of 36.85% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.33%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

