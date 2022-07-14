Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $71.39 Million Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,244,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,923 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in UDR were worth $71,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in UDR by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in UDR by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in UDR during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. 96.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UDR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of UDR from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of UDR from $63.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of UDR to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of UDR from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.13.

Shares of UDR stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.90. 23,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,858,979. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. UDR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.00 and a 52 week high of $61.06. The company has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 87.02, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.75.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.51). UDR had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 11.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 298.05%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

