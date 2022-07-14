Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,577,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,361 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.28% of FirstEnergy worth $72,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FE. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 419.8% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 126.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Shares of NYSE FE traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.80. The company had a trading volume of 17,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,226,367. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.13. The stock has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.43. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.32 and a 52-week high of $48.85.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

