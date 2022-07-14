Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,967,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 465,319 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 3.71% of CareDx worth $72,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in CareDx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in CareDx by 2,183.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in CareDx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in CareDx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Get CareDx alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens began coverage on CareDx in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.80.

In other CareDx news, Director Grace Colon sold 5,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $119,168.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,031.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

CareDx stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.50. The company had a trading volume of 4,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,649. CareDx, Inc has a 52 week low of $19.34 and a 52 week high of $89.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.20.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.07). CareDx had a negative return on equity of 10.58% and a negative net margin of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $79.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.63 million. Analysts predict that CareDx, Inc will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

About CareDx (Get Rating)

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.