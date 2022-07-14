Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $72.95 Million Holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) by 251.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,332,807 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 953,223 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.95% of KBR worth $72,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of KBR by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of KBR by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,438,526 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $211,363,000 after purchasing an additional 715,168 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of KBR by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,994,026 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,055,000 after purchasing an additional 109,052 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KBR in the fourth quarter worth $6,366,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of KBR by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KBR traded down $0.68 on Thursday, reaching $46.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,015. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. KBR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.71 and a twelve month high of $56.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of -62.87 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.51 and a 200-day moving average of $48.87.

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. KBR had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 23.14%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -64.00%.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Sopp purchased 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.74 per share, for a total transaction of $50,127.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,657,046.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Sopp purchased 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.99 per share, with a total value of $50,589.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 117,447 shares in the company, valued at $5,401,387.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on KBR. TheStreet cut shares of KBR from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of KBR from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of KBR in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KBR in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.33.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

