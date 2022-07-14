Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 622,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,043 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $73,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LYV. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 224.6% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LYV. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $145.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.90.

In related news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total value of $8,826,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,160,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,644,443.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 468,000 shares of company stock worth $48,552,660. 4.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:LYV traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $81.60. 3,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,265,809. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.38. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.23 and a 52 week high of $127.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.52 and a beta of 1.31.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 520.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.44) EPS. Research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

