Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $73.37 Million Stock Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329,807 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,491 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of VeriSign worth $73,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,102,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,564,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,179 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in VeriSign by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,029,345 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,022,728,000 after buying an additional 164,266 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in VeriSign by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,093,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $530,418,000 after buying an additional 14,298 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in VeriSign by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,470,687 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $373,289,000 after buying an additional 308,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in VeriSign by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,274,696 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $323,543,000 after buying an additional 7,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VRSN. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on VeriSign in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.97, for a total value of $641,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 713,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,756,392.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN traded down $3.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $171.87. 363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 708,043. The firm has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.97. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.25 and a 12 month high of $257.03.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.04. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.72% and a net margin of 58.63%. The company had revenue of $346.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

