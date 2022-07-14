Brokerages Set Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Target Price at $206.07

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $216.20.

VMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Vulcan Materials to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Vulcan Materials from $211.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Vulcan Materials from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

VMC traded down $2.25 on Friday, reaching $144.04. 1,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,137. The company’s 50 day moving average is $155.81 and its 200-day moving average is $175.09. The company has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.75. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $137.54 and a twelve month high of $213.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

In related news, Director Melissa H. Anderson acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $191.46 per share, for a total transaction of $95,730.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,730. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total value of $557,981.71. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,970 shares in the company, valued at $655,963.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

About Vulcan Materials (Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.