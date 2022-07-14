The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Diligent Investors LLC

Diligent Investors LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,925 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,626 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,825,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,760,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 82,185 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,107,000 after buying an additional 3,682 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.82.

NYSE:HD traded down $4.27 on Thursday, hitting $282.91. The stock had a trading volume of 17,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,759,527. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The stock has a market cap of $290.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $288.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $321.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.60%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.86 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman bought 1,500 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

