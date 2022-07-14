Peterson Wealth Management Lowers Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Peterson Wealth Management lessened its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,402 shares during the quarter. Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 173.1% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $1,705,000. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,739,935.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE HD traded down $4.27 on Thursday, hitting $282.91. 17,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,759,527. The company has a market capitalization of $290.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $288.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $321.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.60% and a net margin of 10.83%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Home Depot to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $369.82.

Home Depot Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.