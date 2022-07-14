Solidarilty Wealth LLC Purchases New Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Solidarilty Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,699 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Petix & Botte Co lifted its stake in Home Depot by 100.0% in the first quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 2,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Mill Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 696.1% during the first quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 7,834 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 25,915 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 11,663 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 233.8% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 5,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $4.27 on Thursday, reaching $282.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,759,527. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $288.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $321.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.60%. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

In other news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman bought 1,500 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,595. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HD. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. OTR Global cut Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.82.

Home Depot Profile (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.