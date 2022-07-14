Guardian Financial Partners LLC Sells 342 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Guardian Financial Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,277 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 1.0% of Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,626 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 82,185 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock traded down $4.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $282.91. The stock had a trading volume of 17,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,759,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $321.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.60% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

A number of research firms have commented on HD. MKM Partners started coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Home Depot to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $369.82.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman acquired 1,500 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

