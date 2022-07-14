22,800 Shares in Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD) Purchased by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 22,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deer Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Velo3D in the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,720,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier purchased a new stake in Velo3D during the 4th quarter valued at $2,422,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Velo3D by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,357,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,683,000 after buying an additional 501,375 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Velo3D during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Velo3D during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Velo3D alerts:

Velo3D stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.18. The stock had a trading volume of 30,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,523. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.09 and its 200 day moving average is $5.13. Velo3D, Inc. has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $13.18.

Velo3D ( NYSE:VLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $12.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Velo3D, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Velo3D from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

About Velo3D (Get Rating)

Velo3D, Inc produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Velo3D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velo3D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.