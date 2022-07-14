Analysts Set Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Price Target at $57.42

Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.42.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

NYSE:ENB opened at $40.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $82.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.78. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of $36.21 and a fifty-two week high of $47.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.43.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $11.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 12.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.669 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 116.16%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge by 389.4% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 47,579,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,191,962,000 after acquiring an additional 37,857,799 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth $676,148,000. Cook Street Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth $348,749,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Enbridge by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,961,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $920,387,000 after acquiring an additional 5,794,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,818,403 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $590,801,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054,557 shares in the last quarter. 53.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

