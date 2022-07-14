Sciencast Management LP Acquires Shares of 4,737 Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,737 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,095,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,374,753,000 after buying an additional 6,009,500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,140,964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $526,411,000 after purchasing an additional 69,440 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $510,236,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $229,205,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1,722.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,879,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666,412 shares during the period. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Terrance Lillis bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.31 per share, for a total transaction of $41,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,620. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CFG stock traded down $0.61 on Thursday, reaching $34.77. The stock had a trading volume of 28,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,493,231. The stock has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.50 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.94.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 30.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to buy up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.05%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CFG. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $62.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.93.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

