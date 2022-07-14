Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $74.53 Million Stock Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,170,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,874 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.40% of Healthpeak Properties worth $74,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 19.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Motco raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

PEAK has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.13.

Shares of PEAK stock traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $25.79. The stock had a trading volume of 22,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,160,046. The company has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.76. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $23.23 and a one year high of $37.69.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 22.11%. The business had revenue of $498.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.90%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

