Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $74.77 Million Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,972,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,541 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.14% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $74,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 388.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Anthony Shoemaker bought 5,500 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.60 per share, for a total transaction of $195,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 53,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin bought 12,979 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.17 per share, with a total value of $469,450.43. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 38,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,408,351.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 44,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,595,975 and have sold 93,275 shares valued at $3,423,956. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

Shares of KDP stock traded down $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $35.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,077,328. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.03. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.44 and a 1 year high of $39.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $50.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.59.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 9.22%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 44.64%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

