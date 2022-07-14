Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 695,851 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,080 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Match Group worth $75,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter worth about $324,212,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,872,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,173,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,413 shares in the last quarter. Altos Ventures Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter worth about $143,263,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter worth about $138,559,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,609,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,122,355,000 after acquiring an additional 889,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MTCH traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.92. The stock had a trading volume of 10,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,098,199. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.21 and a 52-week high of $182.00. The company has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.53.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $798.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.03 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 220.83% and a net margin of 9.12%. Match Group’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

MTCH has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Match Group from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Match Group from $130.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Match Group from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Match Group from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Match Group from $138.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.56.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

