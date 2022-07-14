Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $76.55 Million Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 670,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 76,270 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.61% of Robert Half International worth $76,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,327,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $594,142,000 after buying an additional 38,114 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,644,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,909,000 after purchasing an additional 239,615 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,318,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,007,000 after purchasing an additional 10,312 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $236,749,000 after purchasing an additional 552,918 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,685,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,020,000 after purchasing an additional 36,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Robert Half International stock traded down $1.40 on Thursday, reaching $74.30. 1,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,190,049. Robert Half International Inc. has a one year low of $73.10 and a one year high of $125.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.77 and a 200 day moving average of $103.57.

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.20%.

In related news, CEO Paul F. Gentzkow sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total value of $4,643,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 275,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,608,995.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RHI. BMO Capital Markets lowered Robert Half International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com cut Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th. Bank of America cut Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $133.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, CL King boosted their target price on Robert Half International from $128.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.40.

About Robert Half International (Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

