Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 606,744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 165,078 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Zimmer Biomet worth $77,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,626 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 16,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 120,185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,268,000 after purchasing an additional 33,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Zuilen Wilfred Van sold 531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total transaction of $55,871.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $101.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,616,401. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.26 and its 200 day moving average is $119.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a PE ratio of 98.36, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.22 and a twelve month high of $165.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.20%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $142.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $179.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.00.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

