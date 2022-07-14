Advisor Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Advisor Partners LLC reduced its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,246 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMCR. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 111.7% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 24,433.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 33,500 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $440,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,270 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,073.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ian Wilson sold 54,060 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total transaction of $683,318.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,744.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 951,350 shares of company stock valued at $12,057,859 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMCR stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.19. The stock had a trading volume of 79,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,207,974. Amcor plc has a fifty-two week low of $10.66 and a fifty-two week high of $13.60. The firm has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.05.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.42%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMCR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Amcor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $13.40 to $12.30 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $12.70.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

