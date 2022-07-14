Advisor Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 197,631 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,055 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MFG. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in Mizuho Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 112.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 6,505 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Mizuho Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, PFG Advisors purchased a new position in Mizuho Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFG traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.22. The stock had a trading volume of 105,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,555. The company has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.53. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.54.

Mizuho Financial Group ( NYSE:MFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The bank reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $13.92 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

MFG has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mizuho Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mizuho Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

