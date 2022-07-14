Advisor Partners LLC Purchases 5 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in NVR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in NVR by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 188,073 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,111,299,000 after purchasing an additional 74,601 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in NVR by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 154,454 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $912,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,985 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NVR by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $356,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its holdings in NVR by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 42,370 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $250,359,000 after purchasing an additional 8,760 shares in the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVR shares. UBS Group cut their target price on NVR from $5,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on NVR from $4,900.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on NVR from $4,650.00 to $4,145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,418.75.

Shares of NYSE:NVR traded down $60.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4,326.80. 77 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,480. The company has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4,196.41 and a 200 day moving average of $4,698.75. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3,576.01 and a 52-week high of $5,982.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $116.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $100.47 by $16.09. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 47.99% and a net margin of 15.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $63.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 539.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

