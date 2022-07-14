Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Shares Purchased by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,882 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CPE. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $857,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,185 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. JB Investments Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 3,183,470 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $150,419,000 after buying an additional 50,784 shares during the period. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $1,755,000. Institutional investors own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPE traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.25. The stock had a trading volume of 6,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,064,330. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.98. Callon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $25.32 and a 1-year high of $66.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Callon Petroleum ( NYSE:CPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $664.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.95 million. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 42.41%. Callon Petroleum’s revenue was up 107.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 16.43 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.50.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $12,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,935,002 shares in the company, valued at $367,970,124. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

