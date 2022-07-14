Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Sold by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC decreased its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 60.2% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 28,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 57,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,493,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AVY shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $255.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.00.

Shares of NYSE:AVY traded down $2.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $160.35. The company had a trading volume of 207 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $167.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.93. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $151.62 and a one year high of $229.24.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.22. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 40.50%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

