Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Sold by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC reduced its stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SAIA. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SAIA. Raymond James cut their price target on Saia from $350.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Saia from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $213.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Saia from $347.00 to $278.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Saia from $291.00 to $257.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.69.

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA traded down $4.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $188.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,241. Saia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.03 and a twelve month high of $365.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $195.19 and its 200-day moving average is $239.45.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $661.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.80 million. Saia had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 24.76%. Saia’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

