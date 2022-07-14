Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Position Increased by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,044 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 44.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,823 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Vale during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,162,000. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Vale by 60.8% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 79,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 29,872 shares in the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new position in Vale during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,036,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vale by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VALE traded down $0.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.58. The stock had a trading volume of 621,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,040,641. Vale S.A. has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $23.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.89 billion, a PE ratio of 3.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.04.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). Vale had a net margin of 40.09% and a return on equity of 66.28%. The firm had revenue of $10.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. Analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Vale from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Vale from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vale in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.65.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

