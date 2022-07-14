NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Position Reduced by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,040 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in NetApp during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in NetApp by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 406 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NetApp by 226.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in NetApp by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 623 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total transaction of $1,164,240.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 61,075 shares in the company, valued at $3,950,331. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $142,268.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,452,836.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,625 shares of company stock worth $1,914,344. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP traded down $0.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,955,512. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.26 and a 52 week high of $96.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.02.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. NetApp had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 127.40%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is 48.78%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NTAP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. OTR Global lowered shares of NetApp to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.20.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

