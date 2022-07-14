Advisor Partners LLC Has $490,000 Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Advisor Partners LLC reduced its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Copart by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Copart by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Copart in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total transaction of $1,157,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $8,862,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CPRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Copart to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Copart to $151.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Copart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.75.

NASDAQ CPRT traded down $1.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $109.98. 841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,243,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 5.35. The firm has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.00. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.21 and a 12-month high of $161.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. Copart had a net margin of 32.15% and a return on equity of 26.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

