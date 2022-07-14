Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Sold by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC lessened its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,752 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on MFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.44.

Shares of NYSE MFC traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.55. 63,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,594,134. The company has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.20. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $16.27 and a 52-week high of $22.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.53.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $11.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.82 billion. Research analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a $0.257 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 27.69%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

