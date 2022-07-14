Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 629 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 629 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in PPL during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in PPL during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in PPL during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $27.06 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $24.98 and a 1-year high of $30.72. The firm has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 0.75.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. PPL had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. PPL’s payout ratio is 105.88%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Argus lowered shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.89.

In other PPL news, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total transaction of $102,738.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,891.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

PPL Company Profile (Get Rating)

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.