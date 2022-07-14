Life Planning Partners Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 1,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corporation lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 7,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 19,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 50,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM opened at $111.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $328.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.18. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.30 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.67%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. StockNews.com began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $160.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.28.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

