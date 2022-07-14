AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Bought by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $1,499,421,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,215,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,843,305,000 after acquiring an additional 898,161 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,364,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,379,927,000 after acquiring an additional 658,377 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,778,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $449,282,000 after acquiring an additional 474,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,665,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $420,789,000 after purchasing an additional 191,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

AVB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $260.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $275.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $285.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.61.

AvalonBay Communities stock traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $188.90. 2,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,895. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.92. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $183.35 and a 1-year high of $259.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $199.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.10%.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

