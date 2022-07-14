Advisor Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Advisor Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,131 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Barclays by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 36,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 11,419 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in Barclays in the 4th quarter valued at $1,242,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Barclays by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 163,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 23,399 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Barclays in the 4th quarter valued at $394,000. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Barclays in the 4th quarter valued at $5,175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

BCS stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.95. The company had a trading volume of 309,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,753,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.98. Barclays PLC has a fifty-two week low of $7.06 and a fifty-two week high of $12.20.

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 8.42%. As a group, analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

BCS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Barclays from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Barclays in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Barclays from GBX 170 ($2.02) to GBX 180 ($2.14) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.33.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

