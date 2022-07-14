Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 840.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. 63.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MNST shares. Roth Capital began coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.79.

NASDAQ MNST traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $96.25. 8,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,983,263. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.46. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $71.78 and a 52-week high of $99.89. The firm has a market cap of $50.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 23.32%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $4,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,232,204. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 40,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total value of $3,586,595.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,719,459.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,028 shares of company stock worth $10,522,704. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

